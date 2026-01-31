Lagos Govt. begins Christians pilgrims airlifting to Israel

The Lagos State Government has begun the airlift of Christian pilgrims to Israel and Jordan as part of the 2025 Christian pilgrimage exercise, coordinated by the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The exercise follows weeks of administrative and spiritual preparations by the state government, including a dedication service organised earlier in the week to prepare intending pilgrims and outline logistics, conduct expectations and welfare arrangements for the journey.

The first batch of pilgrims departed Lagos on Saturday, with officials confirming that the group comprises slightly over 200 pilgrims selected from more than 400 registered participants, while additional batches are scheduled to depart subsequently.

Addressing pilgrims at the point of departure, an official of the board said movement had been structured to ensure order and accountability throughout the journey. “We have arranged the pilgrims into groups and buses, and we expect everyone to remain patient and organised from the airport here until we arrive in Jordan. Nobody will be left behind,” the official said.

The official further emphasised the importance of compliance with travel procedures, cautioning against negligence. “Please keep your passports and tickets safe, because those are the documents that will grant you access into the aircraft. Excess luggage and prohibited items will only create avoidable challenges,” the official warned.

Speaking on the spiritual purpose of the pilgrimage, another official described the journey as a sacred assignment rather than a sightseeing tour. “This journey is not cheap financially, physically and spiritually. We are going to seek a deeper encounter with God and walk where the foundations of our faith were laid,” the official saidThe Lagos State Government assured pilgrims of comprehensive welfare arrangements, including medical support, noting that healthcare personnel are part of the delegation to attend to pilgrims throughout the exercise.

Delivering the message of the state leadership, the Honourable Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to a safe and well-coordinated pilgrimage. “We urge all pilgrims to remain disciplined, follow instructions and remember Lagos State and Nigeria in their prayers,” he said.

Pilgrims were advised to comply strictly with host-country laws and group movement schedules, with officials warning that violations of guidelines could attract sanctions and disrupt the smooth execution of the programme.

The state government said the pilgrimage would continue in batches as scheduled and disclosed that a thanksgiving service would be held upon the pilgrims’ return to formally conclude the 2025 Christian pilgrimage exercise.