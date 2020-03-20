Lagos Govt. begins chloroquine efficacy test on coronavirus cure

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following claims that chloroquine could possibly cure patients infected with coronavirus, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to conduct clinical trials on the effectiveness of drugs to manage residents already infected by the virus.

The State Government was forced to embark on the clinical trial after residents started consuming the drugs to prevent themselves from getting infected from the coronavirus.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed the plan on Friday while giving updates on coronavirus, noted that that the clinical trial is initiated against the fast-spreading news that chloroquine could be effective in preventing and managing coronavirus.

The Commissioner, however, said that the use of chloroquine drugs that has not been ascertained as an effective treatment of coronavirus disease adding that the State is still watching the global research space to clearly define the efficiency of the drug in the control of the diseases.

“We do not have any hard evidence that chloroquine is effective in preventing or managing cornavirus. We are watching the global research space to clearly define its efficiency in coronavirus”.

Abayomi noted that chloroquine has significant side effects and should not be used without medical supervision as it may cause more harm than good.

He advised citizens seek to the advice of a physician and await the directive of the Ministry of Health on the use of chloroquine and not use it without medical supervision.

The Commissioner, however, urged the public not to panic but strictly abide by the instructions of the government as the Government remains committed to the fight against the spread of the virus.

Abayomi appealed to citizens not to take advantage of the present situation on coronavirus to hike or hoard domestic consumables and enrich themselves.

He, however, urged members of the public to continue to be their brother’s keeper and join hands with the government to curtail the spread of the virus.

“It is condemnable to use this situation to enrich yourselves by hoarding or hiking the prices of domestic consumables for profiteering. We should be responsible citizens in the quest to make Lagos disease-free”, he said.