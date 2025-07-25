Lagos Govt. begins campaign on waterways safety measures

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has commenced the Year 2025 Safety Sensitisation to promote safety across the state’s waterways, aiming to reduce accidents and improve passenger awareness as boat travel increases during the rainy season.

The initiative, which began with the distribution of life jackets across major jetties and riverine communities, seeks to enhance safety and boost confidence in water transportation.

According to the government, the program is part of LASWA’s ongoing efforts to promote a safety-first culture among waterway users and reduce incidents of boat mishaps on Lagos inland waterways.

The sensitisation exercise covers key operational jetties and terminals, including Falomo, Ijede, Sangotedo, Badore, Ito-Omu, Tarzan, and Baiyeku jetties, where LASWA officers engaged passengers, boat operators, and community members in live demonstrations, safety talks, and free distribution of certified life jackets.

The sessions focused on proper life jacket usage, emergency response procedures, and LASWA’s mandatory safety guidelines for boarding and operating ferries.



In a statement issued by the board yesterday, the program will also serve as a platform to reinforce the authority’s “No Life Jacket, No Boarding” policy.

According to the statement, “To reinforce these safety messages, the team distributed a range of safety materials, including branded life jackets, safety souvenirs, informational leaflets, branded pens, and notebooks,” it stated.

“The distribution of these items not only encouraged compliance but also strengthened safety consciousness among waterway users.

“This year’s initiative is especially significant as it comes during the peak of the rainy season, a time when waterway risks increase due to high tides, wind surges, and low visibility. LASWA’s proactive approach aims to reduce these risks through public education and access to safety gear.

Meanwhile, passengers and local stakeholders have praised LASWA’s consistent safety efforts and its growing presence in riverine areas that are often underserved by public infrastructure.