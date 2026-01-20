Lagos Govt. begins assessment on 1000 informal spaces

As part of deliberate efforts to ensure orderly, safe, and sustainable management of informal spaces across Lagos, the State Government has commenced on-site assessment of the open spaces in the state.

As gathered, the state government has identified over 1,000 locations that the government aims to regulate use across Lagos.

The assessment, which started with the Lekki–Ajah axis, was led by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Survey Matters, Surveyor Ayokunnu Adesina, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Oluwole Sotire, the General Manager, Lagos State Informal Space Management Authority (LASISMA), and the Chief Executive Officer of OCTRAGON, Gbolahan Awonusi.

Speaking during the exercise, Olumide said that the physical inspection of informal spaces signalled the State Government’s clear determination to turn such spaces around for the better.

According to him, Lagos was deliberately taking charge of its informal spaces to reposition them in line with global best practices and bring them up to par with those in other notable cities around the world.

The Commissioner explained that the assessment would inform the development of practical prototypes to be deployed in pilot corridors, adding that OCTRAGON, as a private-sector partner, was collaborating with the Lagos State Government to ensure the orderly and sustainable management of informal spaces across the State.

Olumide further noted that effective management of informal spaces was critical for mobility, safety, urban aesthetics, and environmental protection, stressing that Lagos must optimise every available space to meet the demands of rapid urbanisation and population growth.

“In Lagos, every square metre of land matters, as we are the smallest State in the country by landmass, yet face intense urban and population pressure,” he said.

The on-site assessment marks another strategic step by the Lagos State Government towards integrated urban development, improved liveability, and the creation of a resilient, well-planned megacity.