Lagos Govt. begins adjustment on energy consumption across ministries, others

The Lagos State Government has began an adjustment on energy consumption through its energy conservation and management plan for various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government across the state.

The government stated that the energy conservation project would be carried out in phases across all the State’s facilities which include: general hospitals, primary health centres, tertiary, secondary and primary institutions and that it would support the establishment of energy consumption and efficiency mechanisms.

It stated that the plan is part of the key recommendations of the energy audits conducted on some government facilities which is aimed at improving the energy conservation.

The General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board, Mukhtaar Tijani, disclosed that the government’s initiative is geared towards operational efficiency and cost reduction in tandem with the ‘smart city ecosystem’ that leverages on the intelligent use of energy.

According to him, the State must improve on its energy conservation and management to support her drive towards redefining the energy mix and distribution systems.

Through a statement released on Monday, the MD stated that reduced consumption of energy would engender efficacy and energy sustainability within the State.

Tijani explained that the plan would measure the need for energy services that can improve environmental quality and lower energy costs by preventing future resource depletion.

“Evidently, this administration is orchestrating infrastructure for a sustainable Smart City with an emphasis on safety and resilience. Conservation and efficient use of energy should be a key component of the overall plan,

“Another key component of the plan is the use of smart energy sensors with multiple functions to obtain corresponding information and share data for predictive analytics. These data can be used to detect, predict energy needs and provide valuable insights during times of peak demand”, he said.

He further said that the implementation exercise would also create an opportunity to sensitise staff of various MDAs to make informed decisions on energy utilisation and support the government in proffering relevant solutions to energy challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

