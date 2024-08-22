Lagos Govt. begins 24hrs surveillance to stop open defecation

Amid cholera spread in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government has commenced a 24-hour monitoring plan to stop open defecation across locations prevalent for such acts in the state.

The enforcement team would include the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly called Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), and other enforcement agencies in the state.

The Corp Marshall, LAGESC, Major Olatunbosun Cole (retd), disclosed this during a stakeholders’ engagement with Lagos East residents on Thursday.

Cole described open defecation as a critical issue that poses a major threat to the health of the people in a society.

“Open defecation is a menace to our society, and we must work together to eradicate it, the recent cholera outbreak in our state underscores the urgency of addressing this challenge,” he added.

He stated that the 24-hour monitoring plan was designed for effective supervision and enforcement in the state.

According to him, the initiative will be rolled out in various locations where open defecation is prevalent, and personnel will be deployed to oversee its execution.

Olaniyi highlighted that the state government is constructing additional toilet facilities to provide adequate sanitation infrastructure for Lagos residents.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) has warned residents to desist from disposing of waste indiscriminately to avoid payment of monthly levies to PSP operators across Lagos.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, noted that many property owners and occupants have been discovered not paying their bills, exacerbating the state’s waste management challenges.

Gbadegesin, who was represented by an Assistant Director of LAWMA, Kemi Sulaimon, emphasized the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining a clean community.

He stated that LAWMA officers and PSP operators have been bestowed the responsibility of collecting and managing waste in the state.

Gbadegesin urged residents to report any lapses in service to their local government’s designated LAWMA office.