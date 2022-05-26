Lagos Govt. bans corporal punishment across schools

As a measure to end recurring death cases of students in Lagos, the State government has put a stop to teacher’s use of unethical method in reprimanding students and all forms of corporal punishment in its public schools.

The government said that private schools owners and administrator of public schools have been mandated to adopt other methods to correct school children whenever they violate the school rules and regulations rather than flogging.

The Commissioner for Education, Adefisayo Folashade announced the ban at a scientific conference of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital held in Lagos yesterday.

She noted that corporal punishment adopted in schools and home before now had often result to negative outcome and do not change the children’s way of learning.

The commissioner, who was represented by Bosede Adumasi, added that, flogging, bullying, and other form of corporal punishment had in recent time led to the death of school children, thereby implicating the teacher.

“Meanwhile, there are other alternative ways to discipline and correct children, which are being adopted in the schools,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the President of ARD, Dr. Samuel Aladejare, explained that the aim of the conference was to identify, discuss and proffer solutions to burning issues in the society through the help of seasoned experts and professionals in the medical field.

He noted that the choice of the conference theme was due to the prevalent of corporal punishment in schools, homes and workplaces. And that there was a need to put an end to this mode of correction.

Also, the Head of Department, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, UCH in Ibadan, Dr. Tolulope Bella-Awusah, affirmed that corporal punishment includes slapping, spanking, bullying, flogging, striking, and pinching which often affect mental health of the school children.

She stressed that corporal punishment is used in the society to train, discipline and correct misbehaviour among children.

A consultant psychiatrist at the Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, recommended that rather than using corporal punishment, depriving children of social privilege measures could be used to correct them.

According to him, parents, teachers, and caregivers can deprive the child of certain privileges if the child fails to do what is expected of him or her.

However, the Director-General, Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Dr. Babatunde Salako, mentioned that it will be difficult to remove corporal punishment from the Nigerian society as it has become a norm.

He said, “No matter what you do, people will still lock up their children and beat them if they do bad things. So, there is the need for more scientific evidence to the reasons why corporal punishment must be stopped”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

