Lagos Govt. auctions 134 impounded vehicles to new owners

The Lagos State Government through the Taskforce agency and the Ministry of Justice have auctioned no fewer than 134 impounded vehicles to new owners.

The forfeited and abandoned vehicles were said to have been seized from motorists for different traffic offences ranging from driving on one-way to willful obstruction of traffic across the state.

The Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye stated that the end part of any enforcement exercise carried out by the agency is the mobile court, who determines the fate of vehicles seized for traffic contravention.

Jejeloye, through a statement released by the agency’s Director, Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Thursday, in Lagos

enlightened that traffic offense is not a criminal offense thus the need for any offender who has been arrested to face the mobile court.

“My role as a Police officer is to carry out enforcement exercises one of which is confiscation of vehicles for traffic offenses, and handing them over to the mobile court for judgement. I dont determine the fate our outcome of any vehicle brought before the magistrate in court”

“Some of the cars being auctioned here were confiscated for obstruction of traffic which only attracts a fine but some people never showed up to claim these cars thats why they have been forfeitted to the State Government after the stipulated period and then auctioned” he said.

The taskforce boss warned intending traffic offenders to desist from committing crime or traffic offences as no one would be spared if found wanting.

He emphasized that the exercise would serve as a dettrent to other road users who are fond of driving against traffic.

Jejeloye further said that the enforcement exercise would continue in earnest to ensure that sanity is maintained on the roads following the ban on the activities of Okada operators across the state.

