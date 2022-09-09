Lagos Govt. assures adequate preventive measures against building collapse

The Lagos State Government has assured residents of adequate preventive measures against building collapse across the state.

It stated that the measures are aimed at tackling the challenges posed by building collapse incidences and ensuring the prevention.

The newly appointed Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development,

Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins was said to have promised a transparent administration.

Bamgbose-Martins explained that his redeployment was an opportunity to work with like minds to surmount challenges confronting the built environment including stopping building collapse across the state.

He urged members of staff to cooperate and be ready to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

Through a statement released by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, the commissioner emphasised that with dedication and team work, the ministry would enhance its service delivery and maximise stakeholders satisfaction.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Planning Matters, Olajide Babatunde said that the Commissioner was a square peg in a square hole considering the level of his experience and expertise needed to solve the challenges of the time.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Abiola Kosegbe noted that the Ministry would benefit immensely from the knowledge of the Commissioner, who according to him is a reputable Engineer, who distinguished himself as an accomplished Civil Servant.

