Lagos Govt. assigns special number plates for physically challenged vehicle owners

As part of effort to ensure every Lagosian irrespective of their status get adequate protection, the Lagos State Government has approved the production of dedicated number plates for physically challenged car owners in the state.

The initiative, which aligns with the THEMES+ Agenda’s commitment to protection and inclusion, aims to enhance the mobility and accessibility of individuals with disabilities while fostering a more supportive and understanding environment.

According to the government, by issuing unique number plates, the initiative will facilitate easier identification, improved access to services, and increased safety for individuals with special needs.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this during the Ministerial Press Briefing, held in Alausa, to mark the achievements of the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, since assuming office within the last two year.

Speaking with the newsmen on Tuesday, Osiyemi revealed that over 2 million passengers have been transported on the Blue Line Rail since its launch, while state-run buses move an average of 42,000 commuters daily.

While showcasing major strides in the transport sector under the THEMES+ agenda, the commissioner highlighted that the Lagos State Transport Policy, launched in May 2024, is now in its implementation phase, focusing on inclusivity, safety, affordability, and sustainability.

On rail developments, he noted that Phase 1 of the Blue Line, which travels from Marina to Mile 2, has served over 2 million passengers, with Phase 2, from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, currently in progress.

Osiyemi added that Phase 1 of the Red Line, which runs from Agbado to Oyingbo, is now operational with eight stations, and additional rolling stocks have been procured, while Phase 2, connecting Oyingbo to the Blue Line at National Theatre, is underway.

In state-owned bus operations, the commissioner revealed that over 60 million commuters have been served since 2019, with daily ridership exceeding 40,000, noting that plans are underway to deploy new buses, with Quality Bus Corridors under construction.

Osiyemi concluded by highlighting the major strides achieved in two years under the Sanwo-Olu-led administration in water transportation, including the launch of 15 locally built Omibus ferries and 49 improvement projects in road infrastructure management.

“For water transport, 15 locally-built Omibus Ferries have been launched and are in operation, with the Ijegun Egba Terminal now open. The OMI EKO project, in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), will deliver 25 terminals and 78 electric ferries. Over 280,000 passengers have used ferry services in the past year, and 12 boats have been upgraded to meet safety standards”

“On road infrastructure and traffic management, 49 junction improvement projects have been completed, including ongoing ones at Ikorodu, Iju, and Allen-Opebi-Toyin. Solar-powered Traffic Signal Lights, road markings covering 67.9km, new medians, laybys, and 3,941 parking slots have also been provided” he added.