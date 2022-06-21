Lagos Govt. assembles seized 250 dispatch motorcycles for crushing

In a bid to enforce the ban on the activities on commercial motorcycles, the Lagos State government has assembled no fewer than 250 dispatch motorcycles that were seized for driving against traffic, conveying of passengers on dispatch bikes and riding on the Bus Rapid Transit lane for crushing.

The motorcycle ban enforcement, which was made by Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu across six Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas of the State was said to have expanded its tentacles to motorbikes of higher capacity for various offenses.

The Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye disclosed that power bikes and dispatch bikes whose capacity are above the required standard were confiscated for traffic and road offences.

Jejeloye emphasized that even though the ban focuses mainly on commercial motorcycles popularly known as okada, the State Transport Sector reform laws prohibit any bikes of any capacity from riding one-way.

“Riding a power bike doesn’t make you immune to traffic laws of the State especially when it has to do with riding against traffic on one-way which is highly dangerous to road users and even pedestrians. Any motorbike violating the State traffic laws will be met with the same level of punishment as the Okada of lower capacity” he said.

The Chairman disclosed that dispatch riders who have seized the opportunity of the absence of okada on the Highways to transport commuters on their dispatch bikes would also have their bikes impounded.

According to him, the agency have made series of arrests of dispatch bikes whose riders either convey passengers even with the delivery box still mounted on the bike or sometimes disassemble the box and convey the passengers with the bikes.

He noted that some of the owners of these bikes do not know that their bikes have been confiscated because the riders usually abandon the bikes once apprehended by the taskforce personnel.

Jejeloye, through a statement released by the agency’s Director, Press & Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Tuesday, urged all dispatch/delivery bike operators to warn their riders against lifting passengers with their bikes or risk forfeiting the bikes to the State Government.

He further appealed to power bike riders to obey traffic laws of the State highways as no bike will be spared once caught violating the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

