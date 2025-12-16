Lagos Govt. arrests three residents for illegal waste disposal

Officers of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) have arrested three residents for violating environmental laws, following allegations of dumping waste at unauthorized locations along the median of Ikotun-Igando Road.

The trio, 24-year-old Isaac Monday, 35-year-old Muosolu Ogochukwu, and Adedigba Kazeem, were apprehended during an enforcement operation aimed at ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and sensitizing residents on the importance of cleanliness.

Confirming the arrests on Tuesday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the suspects were nabbed during an early morning operation conducted by LAWMA officers alongside the Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team.

Wahab stated that the enforcement efforts are part of a broader initiative to keep the city clean and reduce health hazards associated with indiscriminate dumping.

According to him, the suspects are currently in custody at the LAWMA Task Force office in Oshodi, where they are being processed by the agency’s legal team pending arraignment in court.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Lagosians live in a clean and safe environment. Illegal dumping will not be tolerated, and we will continue to take decisive action against offenders,” Wahab said.

He further urged residents to report any incidents of illegal dumping to LAWMA to help maintain a cleaner, healthier city.