spot_img
Lagos Govt. arrests three resident for illegal waste disposal

Officers of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) have arrested three resident for violating environmental laws, following allegations of dumping waste at unauthorized locations in the Ayobo area of the state.

The trio, 65-year-old Awosunle Akinola, 47-year-old Adepeju Seun, and Solamipe Akanwo, were apprehended during an enforcement operation aimed at ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and sensitizing residents on the importance of cleanliness.

Confirming the arrests, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the suspects were nabbed during an overnight operation by the officers alongside Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team.

According to Wahab on Tuesday, the suspects, are currently in custody at the LAWMA Task Force office in Oshodi, where they are being processed by the agency’s legal team pending their arraignment in court.

The Commissioner urged residents to support the government’s sanitation efforts by patronizing only accredited Private Sector Participation (PSP) waste operators and refraining from indiscriminate waste disposal.

Wahab also reiterated the state’s zero-tolerance policy toward illegal waste dumping, warning that offenders will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

