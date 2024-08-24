Lagos Govt. arrests six traders for open defecation

Hours after launching 24 hours surveillance against open defecation, the Lagos State Government has arrested no fewer than six traders for contravening the law in Oshodi Local Government Area of the state.

The six suspects were apprehended by the state government after they urinated at Nigeria Army Shopping Complex, Arena end of the Redline rail track.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, disclosed this on Saturday through his official social media handle.

Wahab noted that the government zero tolerance for open defecation have been intensified to prevent further spread of the cholera outbreak in Lagos.

According to him, “Six defaulters were earlier today arrested for open urination on rail track in front of Nigeria Army Shopping Complex, Arena, Oshodi”.