27.7 C
Lagos
Saturday, August 24, 2024
spot_img
National

Lagos Govt. arrests six traders for open defecation

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

0
2

Hours after launching 24 hours surveillance against open defecation, the Lagos State Government has arrested no fewer than six traders for contravening the law in Oshodi Local Government Area of the state.

The six suspects were apprehended by the state government after they urinated at Nigeria Army Shopping Complex, Arena end of the Redline rail track.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, disclosed this on Saturday through his official social media handle.

Wahab noted that the government zero tolerance for open defecation have been intensified to prevent further spread of the cholera outbreak in Lagos.

According to him, “Six defaulters were earlier today arrested for open urination on rail track in front of Nigeria Army Shopping Complex, Arena, Oshodi”.

Previous article
20 medical students regain freedom seven days after abduction
Next article
Lagos council poll: Time for sensible thinking

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.