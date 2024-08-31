24.2 C
Lagos Govt. arrests nine pedestrians for open defecation

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

No fewer than nine individuals have been arrested for engaging in open defecation in the Berger area of Lagos State.

The nine pedestrians were apprehended by the Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly called KAI around the axis.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday through his official social media handle, stated that the suspects were apprehended yesterday during patrol

He said: “Nine individuals were arrested for open urination and defecation at Berger last night.”

The arrest came days after the commissioner disclosed that 17 individuals were apprehended around Berger for open urination, defecation, and not using the pedestrian bridge.

They were arrested amid the state government’s zero-tolerance stance on open defecation which resulted in 24 hours patrol of public facilities and black spots in the state.

The Corp Marshall, LAGESC, Major Olatunbosun Cole (retd), stated that the enforcement is part of its broader efforts to maintain a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment for residents.

