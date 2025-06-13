Lagos govt. arrests Canada returnee for assaulting KAI officer

A 52-year-old Canada returnee, Morufudeen Idowu, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an official of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, along the busy Ojota corridor.

Idowu was said to have physically attacked the officer during routine enforcement operations in the area.

He reportedly assaulted the male officer, who had attempted to stop him from crossing the expressway, thereby preventing the official from carrying out his duties for the day.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the assaulted officer was among those deployed to enforce compliance in the area.

The enforcement exercise involved arresting individuals caught crossing the highway instead of using the pedestrian bridges provided to reduce accidents along the axis.

Wahab confirmed that the suspect had been taken into custody at the LAGESC office in Oshodi and would be prosecuted under relevant Lagos State laws, to serve as a deterrent to others who may commit similar offences.

“Mr. Morufudeen Idowu, 52 years old and a Canada returnee, refused arrest and assaulted one of our personnel while crossing the expressway at Ojota,” Wahab said.

“He has been taken into custody at the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps office in Oshodi and will be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant laws of the state,” he added.