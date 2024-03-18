Lagos Govt. arrests 63 people over street trading, crossing highways

The Lagos State Government has arrested no fewer than 63 persons allegedly found crossing the highway, and illegally trading on the street in the state.

They were said to have been apprehended by the government through its Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly called KAI on Mile 12-Ikorodu road and Lagos- Abeokuta expressway.

The Commissioner for Environment.and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, who disclosed this on Monday, said that they were apprehended during the sanitation officials enforcement operations across the state.

Wahab, in a statement released on his official social media handle, stressed that they were apprehended in accordance with the 2017 Environmental Management law.

According to the statement, “Earlier today, the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly called KAI, arrested 63 persons for crossing the highway, and illegal street trading.

“They have been taken to court for trial in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management law 2017”, he added.

This arrest came days after the LAGESC boss, Major Olatunbosun Cole (retd) disclosed that the agency has apprehended 248 commuters endangering their lives by crossing the road and contravening the law across the state.

Cole, said that the agency has cleared the pedestrians bridges to ensure commuters have 24 hours access to pedestrians bridges in Lagos.

He added that this is to encourage Lagosians use the pedestrians bridges rather than endanger their lives through crossing major highway in the state.

According to him, from 25th of January, 2024 till date, the agency has been able to arrest 248 defaulting pedestrians for crossing the highways, thereby neglecting the use of these bridges.

Cole noted that the agency’s drive was basically to ensure that the roads and every part of Lagos environment becomes safe for both residents and visitors.

The KAI boss stated that the safety of pedestrians is paramount to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration which was reason the agency has intensified enforcement against street trading and display of wares on walkways set aside by the government for commuters use.

Cole disclosed that the agency has cleared several spots on major roads and setbacks that were previously converted by traders to market places, saying this is to ease vehicular movements across Lagos.

“While doing this, we discovered that there were recalcitrant traders who return to the spot, defying the state government directives. And this were among 65 traders prosecuted by our agency in the last two months.

“We noticed some areas where traders still defy the government orders not to trade on the road, thereby, reducing the allotted space for vehicular movements. Our men are on their trail and I can assure Lagosians that we will be zeroing on them soon”.