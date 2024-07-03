Lagos Govt. arrests 5-man team extorting N100 from pedestrians

As part of concerted efforts to rid the State of environmental infractions and ensure pedestrians’ safety, the Lagos State Government through its Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI, has arrested a 5-man syndicate involved in extortion of pedestrians crossing under the bridge at International Trade Fair Bus Stop in Lagos.

The suspects were: 19-year-old Elisha Odunsi, Muhammed Saidu, and Tunde Kazeem who were both 20 years old, 26-year-old Musbau Habeeb, as well as, 36-year-old Muftau Ottun.

LAGESC Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Cole (retd), who confirmed the suspects’ arrest on Wednesday, disclosed that they would be arraigned before court for prosecution.

He said: ‘‘We caught wind of the negative acts of these criminals hindering pedestrian activity at the popular Trade Fair bus stop via a viral video circulating on social media and we swung into action to arrest the five suspects involved, to serve them justice through the courts for the pain caused to Lagosians in this rainy season’’

The KAI boss further revealed how three suspects were apprehended at Queens Street, Alagomeji, Yaba for accessing a building under government seal for criminal purposes, affirming that they would be charged appropriately before a competent court of jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, he admonished Lagosians to embrace the act of appropriate waste disposal by patronizing approved PSP operators just as he discouraged dumping refuse in drainages and canals to prevent flooding in this rainy season.

Advocating for pedestrians’ safety, Cole enjoined Lagos residents use pedestrian bridges in Lagos to cross highways, saying KAI operatives stationed at different operational beats in the State are on the ground daily to apprehend defaulters for prosecution.