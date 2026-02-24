Lagos Govt. arrests 46 residents for open defecation

In a move to enforce environmental sanitation laws and prevent the spread of diseases, the Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 46 residents for open defecation in different part of the state.

As gathered, the arrests were made between 20th and 22nd February 2026 during routine monitoring exercises around Ebute Ero and adjoining areas, including Apongbon, Isale Eko, Marina, CMS, Obalende and Adeniji Adele.

According to the Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Muyiwa Gbadegesin, that the enforcement exercise formed part of ongoing efforts by the State Government to eliminate open defecation, protect public health, and maintain environmental sanitation standards across the metropolis.

“On 20th February, 20 offenders were apprehended; 15 additional suspects were arrested on 21st February; while 11 more were picked up on 22nd February during sustained surveillance operations targeting habitual open defecation blackspots,” Gbadegesin said.

According to him, all suspects had been transferred to the headquarters of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) in Oshodi for further investigation and prosecution in accordance with the environmental laws of Lagos State

He reiterated that open defecation constituted a violation of environmental regulations and posed serious health and environmental risks, particularly in densely populated commercial corridors.

The LAWMA boss enjoined residents and business operators to make use of approved public sanitation facilities and desist from acts capable of undermining the State’s environmental sustainability drive.

While reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustained monitoring and enforcement operations, Gbadegesin warned that offenders would continue to face arrest and prosecution under the law.