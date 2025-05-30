Lagos Govt. arrests 37 traders for assaulting KAI officers

The Lagos State Government has arrested 37 traders for breaking government seals and assaulting enforcement agents after contravening environmental laws in the Kodesoh, Ikeja axis of the metropolis.

The suspects, comprising 23 male and 14 female traders, were apprehended for attacking a patrol team of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI.

As gathered, the suspects allegedly attacked the operatives after they were advised to remove their wares, which had been displayed on walkways and roadsides, along with indiscriminate refuse dumping.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday.

According to him, “The arrested persons and others at large had, on Saturday at about 14:00hrs, attacked the KAI/LAGESC patrol team after being advised to remove their wares displayed on walkways and roadsides, as well as the indiscriminate refuse dumping.

“In the course of the patrol operation, some of the traders resisted the directive, brutalized an officer on lawful duty, and seized his phone.

“All the stalls erected on the walkways and roadsides were sealed, but in defiance, the government seals were removed and the traders resumed trading,” he narrated.

Wahab added that the stalls have been resealed and the offenders will be prosecuted in accordance with state laws to serve as a deterrent to others who may consider attacking enforcement officers.

The commissioner further noted that the government will not tolerate any form of misconduct or non-compliance with environmental laws, urging residents to always abide by the rules to avoid prosecution.