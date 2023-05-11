Lagos Govt. arrests 30 illegal dump sites’ operators

Lagos State Government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has commenced an aggressive enforcement of the law against indiscriminate waste disposal and has arrested no fewer than 30 individuals found to be aiding illegal dumpsites across the state.

During the enforcement, LAWMA has dislodge individuals believe to be scavengers and miscreants found at these illegal dumpsites, in order to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment in Lagos.

The agency believed that presence of scavengers, who were often seen rummaging through waste piles, contribute to littering and unsightly landscapes as well as public spaces.

Aside from the dumpsites, the LAWMA enforcement team has intensified patrol of neighbourhoods that were identified as notorious for illegal waste

disposal.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, who spoke on the agency’s decision to go after those aiding illegal dumpsites, expressed concern over residents’ increasing disregard for proper waste management practices.

Odumboni, in a statement made available to newsmen by Director, Public Affairs LAWMA, Kadiri Folashade, stressed that the importance of prompt payment for waste services, and the negative consequences of indiscriminate

disposal.

He said, “The activities of scavengers and miscreants not only deface

our cities but also pose serious health hazards to residents. It is

disheartening to see some individuals engaging in indiscriminate disposal because they do not want to pay for waste services. This behavior undermines the efforts of LAWMA and hampers our progress towards maintaining a clean and healthy environment”.

During the enforcement operations, the LAWMA team dismantled shanties

and illegal structures, apprehending individuals caught engaging in

indiscriminate waste disposal, at various locations in Ipaja, Ikate in Alimosho and Surulere and Ikeja Local Governments.

According to him, no fewer than 30 persons have been apprehended by the enforcement team for aiding spread of illegal dumpsites.

The LAWMA boss stressed the need for residents to take responsibility

for their waste and participate actively in proper waste management

practices, urging them to utilise services of PSP operators, to ensure

scheduled collection of their waste, as well as taking advantage of

various waste recycling initiatives introduced by the authority.

“To achieve a cleaner and healthier city, it is crucial for residents to

play their part in waste management. LAWMA, through PSP operators, is

working relentlessly to ensure efficient waste collection services, and

we urge residents to take advantage of these services. By properly

sorting and disposing of waste, we can establish a better quality of

life for everyone”, he stressed.

Odumboni stated further, that LAWMA had continued to embark on awareness

campaigns alongside the enforcement operations, to educate residents on

the importance of proper waste management, adding that the advocacy

drive included community engagements, door-to-door visits, and the

distribution of educational materials, for enlightenment on waste

segregation and responsible disposal.

He called on residents to support efforts of the Authority, by adhering

to waste management guidelines, adding that, with concerted efforts of

the agency and active participation of residents, the state would

witness a significant improvement in waste management, resulting in a

cleaner and healthier environment for all.

