Lagos Govt. arrests 264 residents for open defecation, others

In line with the THEMES+ agenda of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu geared towards making the State cleaner and habitable for business, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI has arrested over 264 residents for contravening the state sanitation law within the month of July 2025.

The defaulters were apprehended across Lagos for offences bordering on open defecation, urination and improper refuse disposal, all actions prohibited by the state’s sanitation law.

This disclosure was made by the Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (rtd) at the Command Headquarters of the Agency situated at Bolade-Oshodi on Wednesday.

According to him, ‘‘the mandate of Mr. Governor is clear and as the premier environmental enforcement Agency in the State, we must continue to make Lagos habitable and cleaner for business via monitoring of all environs, hence we effected the arrests of more than 264 defaulters in the habit of desecrating the State’s environmental laws in July alone and we remain committed to eradicating this menace on a daily basis’’.

The Corps Marshal noted the resolve of the Agency towards eradicating the nefarious acts perpetuated by these environmentally-insensitive individuals as he bemoaned the negative impact posed to public health.

He equally emphasised how open urination, defecation and improper refuse disposal contributes to the sub-par air quality in some parts of the State, just as he mentioned that KAI operatives have been strategically-stationed across the State to arrest defaulting individuals

.

Cole also highlighted the disastrous effects posed by improper dumping of refuse, which clogs the drains, gutters and prevents free flow of water into the canals, citing this lawless act as a major cause of flooding in the State.

Applauding the proper method of waste disposal via approved PSP operators in the State, Cole enjoined Lagos buildings to be in possession of a valid waste contract as the law empowers the Agency to apprehend defaulters for prosecution in the courts.

The retired major also extolled the great virtues of the State’s Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab for his leadership, support and direction which has enabled the Agency to exhaust its daily mandate to promote a cleaner, healthier and aesthetically-resplendent environment in the State.