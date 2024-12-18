Lagos Govt arrests 15 minors, 12 others as street beggars

The Lagos State Environmental Taskforce has taken into custody 15 minors and 17 adults for begging, as part of efforts to get rid of the practice and restore normalcy on the streets.

The arrests which took place in different locations between Ikoyi and Victoria Island axis, were part of the government’s ongoing exercise to clean up the streets from social vices and maintain public order.

These locations include Awolowo Way up to Falomo roundabout, Ikoyi, and Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, along Lekki Road.

The Commissioner For Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, who confirmed this through footage shared on his social media handle on Wednesday, stated that the suspects were caught soliciting alms in the middle of the road, describing it as an unlawful act.

In footage shared by Wahab, minors, apparently aged 4 to 7 years, were seen fleeing from operatives while others caught were seen begging for mercy.

According to him, ‘the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce yesterday evening, continued its raid operation against persons constituting public nuisance across the metropolis. Major routes raided include; Awolowo Way up to Falomo roundabout, Ikoyi and Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, along Lekki Road”

“This is in a bid to arrest and get rid of destitute and miscreants causing public nuisance in the areas. 27 persons including 15 minors involved in the unlawful act of street begging in the middle of vehicular traffic/hold-ups were apprehended during the operation”

“All suspects will be transferred to appropriate government facilities in line with relevant enabling law”.