Lagos Govt. arrests 15 street beggars in Ketu, Mile 12

No fewer than 15 street beggars were apprehended by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGSESC), also known as KAI, as part of efforts to curb street begging and restore order on the city’s streets.

The arrests which took place on pedestrian bridges in Ikosi-Ketu and Mile 12 axis of the state, were part of the government’s ongoing exercise to clean up the streets from social vices and maintain public order.

The Commissioner For Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, who confirmed this through footage shared on his social media handle on Friday, stated that the suspects were caught soliciting alms on the bridges, describing it as an unlawful act.

“Fifteen street beggars were apprehended this morning during our enforcement operations at Ikosi Ketu and Mile 12. This is part of our ongoing effort to maintain order, ensure safety, and protect public spaces from misuse,” he said.

Tokunbo stated that the government will continue to enforce the law against street begging while collaborating with social welfare agencies to provide rehabilitation and support where necessary.

“We will continue to enforce the law while working with the appropriate social welfare agencies to ensure rehabilitation where necessary. Lagos must remain safe, clean, and orderly for all who live and work here.