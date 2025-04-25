Lagos Govt arrests 10,578 residents for defecating publicity, others

The Lagos State Government, through its Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, arrested 10,575 illegal traders, street traders, highway crossing defaulters, environmental polluters, and cart pushers within the last year across the state.

The government added that all those arrested by the agency have been prosecuted in accordance with the sanitation laws of the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this during the Y2025 Ministerial press briefing, to mark Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s achievements since assuming office two years ago, on Friday.

Wahab, while reeling off scorecards of high points recorded in the past year, with the corp, revealed that the agency, in collaboration with the Lagos State Taskforce, embarked on the dislodgement of traders displaying their wares for sale on the walkways, lay-bys.

According to the commissioner, these exercises conducted across several areas of the state were part of the government’s mandate, geared towards promoting a cleaner and healthier environment in the metropolis.

“Following the enforcement of the use of pedestrian bridges, 6,789 persons were arrested for highway crossing and failure to use pedestrian bridges. The agency arrested 150 people for Open Defecation, consisting of squatters on the pedestrian bridges who were dislodged, and the bridges were cleaned up. The Agency also held 170 stakeholder meetings with various Communities in Respect to Environmental Infractions.

“The Agency arrested a total of 3,786 people comprising illegal traders, street Traders, environmental polluters, and cart pushers. All these individuals were prosecuted according to the Lagos State Environmental Law”

“The Agency in collaboration with the Lagos State Taskforce embarked on the dislodgement of traders displaying their wares for sale on the walkways, lay-bys, and government setbacks and the removal of all major infractions at Idumota, Ikeja, Iganmu, Mushin, Lagos Island, Okota amongst others while sanity is regularly sustained by men of the Agency in most locations in the state” he added.