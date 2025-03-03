Lagos Govt. arrest six female traders for hawking alcohol

To ensure smooth traffic flow across the metropolis, the Lagos Government arrested six vendors for engaging in the illegal sales of sachet alcohol and aphrodisiacs in traffic around the Iyana-Isolo-Ilasamaja axis of the state.

The female suspects nabbed for hawking were Kemi Akeju, 36; Bola Oladimeji, 49; Monsurat Bakare, 40; Tosin Olayiwola, 38; Lateefat Bakare, 45; and 41-year-old Stella Joseph.

These women were apprehended through operatives of the state’s Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, during a clearance operation around the Axis on Monday.

According to LAGESC Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Cole (rtd), who disclosed this at the Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi, the suspects were taken into their custody for contravening the state’s environmental and traffic law, which he noted is punishable by law.

‘‘We received reports from motorists about how vendors engaged in the illegal sales of sachet alcohol, liquor and aphrodisiacs keep hawking these drinks in traffic which can contribute to the high rate of accidents via drunk driving and passenger-induced chaos,” he said.

Speaking during the briefing, Cole decried the alarming scourge of drunk-driving among Lagos drivers, which has been researched as a leading and contributory factor to the spate of motor accidents within and outside the State.

The agency’s boss also commended the arrest of these defaulters, warning that the trend of hawking alcohol in traffic must be discouraged as the Agency will exhaust all lawful options to bring perpetuators to book.

He added that the suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with the law, to serve as a deterrent to others, and warned building contractors against the habit of stacking sand on the road.

While stressing the need for environmental sanitation, the Corp Marshal cautioned public and private buildings to be in possession of a valid waste collection contract and patronize approved PSP operators in the State to promote a cleaner and habitable metropolis.