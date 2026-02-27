Lagos Govt. arrest seven residents for open defecation

In a renewed push to strengthen environmental sanitation and curb the spread of communicable diseases, the Lagos State Government has arrested seven residents for open defecation and related environmental offences across key parts of Lagos Island.

The arrests were carried out during a routine monitoring exercise by the state’s Anti–Open Defecation enforcement team around Ebute Ero and the adjoining Marina and Apongbon axis.

The suspects Shile Sura, Chika Chibuzor, Ganiu Mustafa, Justice Ugo, Ajala Olanrewaju, Adam Abubakar and Lawal Mohammed were apprehended for violating environmental sanitation laws.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the operation forms part of the government’s sustained efforts to eliminate open defecation, safeguard public health and uphold sanitation standards across the metropolis.

He explained that all suspects have been conveyed to the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, Headquarters in Oshodi for further investigation and prosecution in line with extant environmental laws of the state.

Gbadegesin reiterated that adequate public toilet facilities are available within the Lagos Island axis, including designated public convenience centres and customer toilets at many fuel stations along major routes such as Marina, Broad Street, Apongbon, Idumota and Ebute Ero corridors.

He stressed that open defecation remains unacceptable in areas where lawful sanitation facilities exist, warning that the state government will continue to intensify enforcement actions to ensure compliance and maintain a cleaner, healthier environment for residents and commuters alike.