Lagos Govt. arrest 49 Victoria Island traders, miscreants for contravention

The Lagos State Government through its Environmental Sanitation Corps has arrested 49 street traders and miscreants across the Victoria Island axis for contravening the law.

The arrests which took place in different locations between Ikoyi and Victoria Island axis, were part of the government’s ongoing exercise to curb social vices and maintain public order in the streets of Lagos.

These operations were carried out across key areas including Idowu Martins, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Akin Adesola, Samuel Manuwa, Muri Okunola, Ajose Adeogun, Lugard Avenue, Macdonald Road among others in Ikoyi, and Victoria Island.

Confirming this development on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, noted that the exercise is aimed at enhancing security and maintaining order across the metropolis.

According to the statement, ” Over the course of the night, the dedicated operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) patrol team covered key areas including Idowu Martins, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Akin Adesola, Samuel Manuwa, Muri Okunola, Ajose Adeogun, Lugard Avenue, Macdonald Road and other areas in Ikoyi and Victoria Island”

“The operation aimed to enhance security and maintain order across these neighborhoods. In the course of the patrols, 49 miscreants and illegal street traders were apprehended, reinforcing our commitment to ensuring a safe and orderly environment for residents and businesses”

“I am pleased to report that calm and sanity are gradually returning to Ikoyi and Victoria Island. Your continued cooperation is vital—if you notice any suspicious activity, do not hesitate to report it”