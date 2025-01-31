Lagos Taskforce arrests 20 hoodlums terrorizing residents

The Lagos State taskforce operatives have arrested 20 suspected hoodlums for terrorizing residents and stealing their belongings, during a raid operation on multiple criminal hideouts around the Agboyi-Ketu and Alapere axis of the state.

The operation, which was carried out in the early hours of the day, targeted areas notorious for harboring undesirable elements, including Mile 12 under-bridge, Ketu Bus Stop, and Ketu Garage, among other locations.

In a statement released by the law enforcement agency on Friday, this exercise was executed following complaints from members of the public about the activities of criminals who waylay passersby and dispossess them of their belongings around these areas.

According to the enforcement agency, the operation coordinated by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, highlights the commitment of the Lagos State Taskforce to ensuring the safety of the environment of all residents by ridding the nooks and crannies of criminal elements.

Speaking on the mission, Akerele emphasized that the security agency will continue to identify and clear criminal hideouts to ensure their neighborhoods are secure and free from undesirable elements, adding that the safety of Lagosians is their top priority and urged the public to report suspicious activities through the appropriate channels.

“This operation is not unconnected with calls from well-meaning Lagosians who have been clamoring for a total clamp down on criminals terrorizing these areas. It also reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Lagos residents ”

” We will continue to identify and clear criminal hideouts to ensure our neighborhoods are secure and free from undesirable elements. The safety of Lagosians is our top priority, and we urge the public to report suspicious activities through the appropriate channels,” Akerele added.

The Taskforce boss further reaffirmed that the agency remains resolute in its mission to create a safe, serene, and habitable environment across the metropolis.