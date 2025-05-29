Lagos govt. arrests 10 miscreants, impounds 235 vehicles for contravention

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has launched a sweeping statewide clean-up and enforcement campaign to restore traffic order and urban decency across major traffic corridors in the metropolis.

The initiative, which forms part of the state government’s broader urban regeneration drive, is designed to improve public safety, enhance environmental cleanliness, and make Lagos more livable for its residents.

As part of the operation, 235 vehicles were impounded for various traffic offences, while 10 suspected miscreants were arrested during enforcement in densely populated areas including Oyingbo, Iddo, Eja-Lonibu, Adeniji Adele, Sabo, Jibowu, and Oshodi.

The impounded vehicles comprised 38 private cars, 156 commercial buses, 19 minibuses and tricycles, five haulage trucks, and 17 inter-state passenger buses.

According to LASTMA, the seized vehicles were involved in offences ranging from illegal parking and obstruction of traffic flow to the unlawful conversion of public spaces into makeshift terminals.

In one of the more serious incidents, five articulated trucks were intercepted on the Adeniji Adele Bridge for offloading livestock and abattoir waste—posing both environmental hazards and structural risks to the bridge.

In a statement issued on Thursday, LASTMA said the truck drivers acted in defiance of the state’s sanitation laws and would be prosecuted in court.

Speaking on the enforcement, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said the operation followed the directive of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, and was part of ongoing efforts to tackle traffic indiscipline across the state.

“This is a zero-tolerance operation. Any vehicle found violating traffic laws—whether through illegal parking, wrong-way driving, or obstructing flow—will be promptly impounded and prosecuted,” Bakare-Oki said.

He added that the operation would be extended to all five administrative divisions of the state, emphasising that it is not targeted at any group but focused on reclaiming public roadways and restoring discipline.

Bakare-Oki further encouraged members of the public to support the campaign by reporting traffic violations and misconduct by traffic officers through the agency’s toll-free hotline.