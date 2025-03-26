Lagos Govt. arranges 3,000 cameras for speed limit enforcement, others

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to install 3,000 e-police and speed limit cameras across the state to enhance traffic law enforcement.

These cameras, which had been installed on strategic places in the state aims to curb reckless driving, reduce accidents, and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

The Director of the state’s Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Akin-George Fashola disclosed this during the ‘Lagos Transport Trends and Perspectives’ a program sponsored by the State’s Ministry of Transportation on Traffic Radio 96.1 FM.

According to Fashola, the cameras had been installed at strategic locations, including Alapere-Ogudu Road with limits set at 80 km/h inbound Alausa and 60 km/h inbound Iyana Oworo and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, where the speed limit is 60 km/h.

He added that the E-police cameras, designed to monitor red-light running and other traffic violations, have been installed at Allen Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road in Ikeja.

Speaking during the program yesterday, Fashola noted that these cameras will serve as a deterrent to drivers who disregard speed limits, thereby reducing the risk of accidents and fatalities.

Emphasizing more on the penalties, he stated that speed limit violators will face a N50,000 fine, but they can contest it by providing proof if they believe they didn’t violate the regulations.

According to the director the road enforcement agency apprehends an average of 50 commercial buses daily for violating the state’s traffic rules and regulations.

This was in response to a caller’s inquiry about whether commercial vehicles are exempt from enforcement initiatives.

Highlighting recent developments within the VIS, Fashola revealed that the government has introduced an online roadworthiness recertification system for pre-existing vehicle owners, saying the new initiative allows vehicle owners to renew their roadworthiness certificates online without visiting a VIS office.

Additionally, the director mentioned that the VIS now offers an auto verification service for individuals looking to purchase used vehicles.

This service, according to Fashola, provides a detailed history of the vehicle, enabling buyers to make informed decisions.

While emphasizing the need to adhere to traffic rules of the state, he urged motorists to take note of warning signs installed at these locations to ensure compliance and encouraged residents to visit the VIS website or any of the 45 VIS centers across the state for reliable information and assistance.