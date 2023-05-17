Lagos Govt. arraigns Lekki property owner for contravening construction law

The Lagos State Government through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has arraigned a Lekki property owner,

Kenneth Okenini, before Special Offences Court at Bolade, Oshodi, for contravening the construction law in the state.

Okenini, who was arraigned before Magistrate Ogundare K. O, was brought to court for various offences, including disobedience of an order by LASBCA, in accordance with the law.

During the court proceedings yesterday, the Magistrate approved the suspects bail but on condition that he would pay N500,000 likewise the surety..

He added that the surety must be gainfully employed and with .means of identification and evidence of tax payment to the state government

After that, the Magistrate adjourned the case to adjourned to 14th June, 2023 when he is considered

The suspect, who was said to have disobeyed the agency on his three-storey structure along Adesegun Okunuga Street in Ikate-Elegushi, Eti-Osa, after earlier contravention warning issued by the State Government which were ignored by the owner.

According to the government, Okenini, allegedly flouted provisions of the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law of Lagos State by engaging non-professionals for construction and ignoring all warnings to desist from violating the law.

It is suspected that the three-storey structure, which collapsed on the 13th May, 2023, resulted from the suspect refusal to obey the Stop Work Order earlier issued by LASBCA on 8th May, 2023, when the property was sealed.

Aside from that, the government’s seal was also broken, and construction work continued in defiance of the law.

The offences were punishable under Section 122 (a) and (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 as well as Section 75(2) of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2019 (as amended).

Investigations suggest that the property owner failed to insure the building, contrary to Section 48 of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development (Amendment) Law, 2019, and punishable under Section

75(2) of same law.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency will continue to identify and prosecute property owners and developers who confront government and its officials to serve as deterrent to others

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

