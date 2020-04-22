Lagos Govt. approves N57.5m relief funds to Abule-Ado explosion victims

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has approved the disbursement of N57.5 million to relatives of the 23 victims that died during Abule-Ado gas explosion in Amuwo Odofin Local Government in the state.

It approved the funds weeks after the explosion that left atlest 586 occupants of the structures within community displaced and 23 others dead.

The Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirming the approval in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that each next of kin to the victims would receive N2.5 million as compensation for the tragedy that claimed the live of their beloved relative.