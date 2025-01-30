Lagos Govt. approves N500m subsidy fund to crash food prices

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to launch a N500 million Ounje Eko Farmers’ Subsidy Programme to empower farmers with a 25 per cent subsidy on animal feeds, to boost local agricultural production in the state.

It stated that the Ounje Eko Farmers’ Subsidy Programme was birthed to cater for challenges of local farmers in the state.

Before this, the government had initiated the Ounje Eko Discount Market was introduced to cushion the effect of food inflation for Lagos residents.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, who unveiled this yesterday in Lagos, stated that this will further reduce food prices.

Olusanya said through the subsidy programme, the state would provide direct financial relief to farmers through a 25 per cent subsidy on poultry and fish feeds.

“We unveil yet another transformative intervention under the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems— the Ounje Eko Farmers Subsidy Programme.

“Recognising the challenges faced by our farmers, we are pleased to introduce the Ounje Eko Farmers Subsidy Programme —a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at supporting agricultural production through a 25 per cent subsidy on animal feeds (poultry and fish).

“The livestock and aquaculture farming, has been under significant pressure due to the rising cost of production inputs.

“Poultry and fish feed alone account for over 70 per cent of production costs, leading to reduced farm operations and, in some cases, closures.

“This has not only affected farmers but has also contributed to food inflation and reduced access to essential protein sources such as eggs, chicken, and fish,” Olusanya said.

This, she said, would enable the farmers to sustain and improve production levels and ensure a steady supply of poultry and fish products in the market.

Olusanya added that the initiative would prevent further farm closures and mitigate food insecurity.

She described the initiative as a transformative action of the government to ease production cost of farmers through a 25 per cent subsidisation of feed inputs.

The commissioner said the subsidy programme scheduled to start on February 5 would disburse feeds at the discounted price of 25 per cent every Wednesday as a pilot run for the programme.

“The programme will run every Wednesday from Feb. 5 to Feb. 26, 2025. Farmers will pay only 75 per cent of the cost, while the government subsidises the remaining 25 per cent.

“Pre-ordering and payment processes will be managed through farmer associations to ensure transparency.

“Vendors will deliver pre-ordered products to market locations for verification and distribution.

“This intervention departs from past strategies where free input distribution led to diversion and inefficiencies. Instead, this subsidy model ensures accountability, proper targeting, and sustainable impact,” the commissioner said.

She noted that farmers would only benefit from the programme as registered members of farm clusters and associations.

She said the ministry would partner with reputable feed millers for sourcing of the feeds and farmers’ associations for distribution to ensure the success of the programme.

“To ensure the success of this programme, we have put in place a robust implementation strategy.

“The Designated Discount Market Locations for the distribution of the feeds are the; Erikorodo Poultry Estate, Ikorodu, Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe, Aiyedoto Poultry Estate, Ojo, Coconut House, Mowo, Badagry, Farm Service Center, Oko-Oba, Ikeja and the Fish Farm Estate, Odongunyan, Ikorodu.

"Pre-ordering and payment processes will be managed through farmer associations to ensure transparency. Vendors will deliver pre-ordered products to market locations for verification and distribution," she said.