Lagos Govt. approves N100bn for Marina-Agbado rail project

The Lagos State Government has approved over N100 billion for construction of 37 kilometers Red-line rail project expected to run from Marina to Agbado, a border town with Ogun state.

It also assured residents of Lagos that the project, expected to move atleast 500, 000 passengers daily would be completed by the last quarter of year 2022.

Announcing the approved funds and project completion date, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated that the project was designed to reduce excessive dependence on road for movement across the state.

Sanwo-Olu, in an interview on a popular television show, noted that the project should have been completed or about to be completed but was prevented by Federal Government’s denial of right of way.

The governor stated that the government under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) didn’t give the state government right of way for the construction of the light rail even after several appeals.

Aside from that, he took a swipe at his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for refusing to fund the project which had been included in the state master plan.

“I don’t criticise my predecessors but indeed for whatever planning or reasons, he never funded it. When we came back last two years, the contractor has since moved from about 55 per cent to about 93 per cent in terms of the physical construction of phase 1.”

He also spoke on water transportation in the nation’s commercial capital, noting that his administration has targeted a daily movement of 70,000 passengers.

Sanwo-Olu’s remarks come three days after he flagged off the ‘red line’ rail project which, when completed, has the capacity to commute at least one million persons daily.

During the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction, the governor explained that the 37-km Rail Mass Transit will traverse from Agbado to Marina, noting that it would become operational by the last quarter of 2022

“Since efficient transportation is the backbone of any economy, we are happy to be committing this investment in our transport infrastructure, so that our people can meet their daily targets and aspirations,” the governor said during the event held at the proposed site of the Ikeja Train Station.

“This all-important transport project we are all gathered to witness today represents a major step in this direction.”