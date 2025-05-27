Lagos Govt. approves date for secondary school entrance examination

The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the 2025 entrance examination into Junior Secondary Schools and Model Colleges across the state.

The government, through its Examination Board, informed parents, guardians, and headteachers of Primary 6 pupils transitioning to Junior Secondary Schools that the body is set to conduct the entrance examination for eligible candidates.

In a statement issued by the Board’s Director, Orunsolu Adebayo, it was revealed that the screening test will take place from Wednesday, May 28 to Thursday, May 29, 2025, across the state.

To ensure faster, more secure, and efficient assessment, Adebayo noted that the exam will be conducted through Computer-Based Test (CBT) at five designated centres across the state.

Meanwhile, the Director on Tuesday advised parents and guardians to disregard anyone claiming they can secure admission into JSS classes through unofficial means, stressing that passing the screening test is the only valid pathway to admission.

“The candidates who pass and meet the required cut-off marks will be offered admission into any Model College or upgraded Junior Secondary School, regardless of their first or second choice,” Adebayo stated.

He also urged candidates to visit the board’s portal — https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng — using their username and password to print a clear copy of their sitting arrangement, which is a prerequisite for the examination.