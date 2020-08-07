Lagos Govt. approves August 10 for junior schools resumption

The Lagos State Government has approved August 10 for resumption of students in Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 ahead of their exit examinations scheduled to commence two weeks after.

It said the move would assist students that registered for National Examination Council (NECO) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in their preparation ahead of the exercise.

Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, announced the resumption during an interview with newsmen in her office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday.

She noted that other JSS3 students awaiting to write BECE organized by the Lagos State Examinations Board would soon be informed of the scheduled dates of their examination.