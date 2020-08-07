Lagos Govt. approves August 10 for junior schools resumption
The Lagos State Government has approved August 10 for resumption of students in Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 ahead of their exit examinations scheduled to commence two weeks after.
It said the move would assist students that registered for National Examination Council (NECO) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in their preparation ahead of the exercise.
Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, announced the resumption during an interview with newsmen in her office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday.
She noted that other JSS3 students awaiting to write BECE organized by the Lagos State Examinations Board would soon be informed of the scheduled dates of their examination.
According to her, Only those students who are registered for NECO BECE which is scheduled to commence on the 24th of August, 2020 are permitted to resume.
The Commissioner stated that administrators of public and private schools should ensure students and staff adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines on schools re-opening.
Adefisayo hinted that officials from the ministry would be deployed across the state to enforce guidelines set by government to flatten the virus curve in Lagos.
While urging students to be fully prepared for the forthcoming examinations and devote more time to their studies, the Commissioner explained that government has made arrangements for conducive learning and successful conduct of the examination.
She, however, urges students and members of staff to adhere strictly to proper hygienic guidelines and ensure the provision of sanitizers, wash hand basin, thermometers and other essential items in public and private schools across the State, stressing that the washing of hands, wearing of face masks and the maintenance of social distancing must be adhered to.
