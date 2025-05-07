Lagos Govt. approves 8,856 buildings for construction in 8months 

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that 8,856 planning permits were granted within eight months to owners of existing buildings without legal documents within eight months.

It added that the planning permits were granted to residents between May to December 2024, as part of the measures to stem the menace of collapse building within the state.

The Commissioner for Physical and Urban Planning Development, Oluyinka Olumide, made the declaration on Wednesday during a briefing held at the state’s secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

Olumide explained that the approvals were granted in phases to the property owners and developers during the amnesty period set aside by the government to assist property owners in Lagos.

According to him, during first phase of the exercise, 2151 applications were granted out of the 4,877 applications in the first phase spanned between May and July, 2024.

He stated that the second phase, which commenced from August to October had 6,402 applicants from which 3,570 were obliged while in the in the third phase which covered November and December of the year, 3135 applications were granted out of the 7210 submitted.

Olumide further disclosed that in the last six years, 57,347 applications were received by the state government from which 37,266 properties were certified by the state government.

The Ministry’s head stated that the Lagos State Environmental Monitoring Agency, LASEMA, has embarked on various initiatives which includes the decentralization and creation of additional district offices and human capacity building programmes to enhance planning permit processing.

He enjoined the residents to ensure compliance with the state’s building regulations in promoting adherence to the physical planning laws of the state as part of efforts for a safe, orderly and habitable environment.