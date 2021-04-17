Lagos Govt. appoints Nollywood actress as LAWMA ambassador

As part of the effort to encourage Lagosians, the Lagos State Government has appointed a Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus popularly described in the industry as Eniola, as Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) ambassador.

The 43-year-old who took to her official social media handle to revealed this achievement said she becomes LAWMA ambassador two months after being mocked on social media for wearing a jumpsuit to the 2021 Headies award ceremony.

The multiple award winning actress, noted that the mockery has turned to glory for her and that the mockery has lead her to a place of success.

Eniola revealed to the world that LAWMA signed her as an ambassador, who would lead the community in adding value to the state environmental agenda through her talent and platform.

She wrote, “About 2 months ago, I was at the prestigious headies award show, heel high on the yellow carpet and wearing what I believe is still one of the best outfits.

“Alas, the internet went agog speculating on my choice of outfit but really, I love my fans and I believe that commentary is from the place of love. Some specifically mentioned that I look like a LAWMA staff on the street.

“However, those assertions have morphed into an untold success. Today I am a proud ambassador of Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) @lawma_gov primarily to lead in adding value to the Lagos state environmental agenda through my talent and platform.

“I am particularly grateful to the Lagos State government and particularly LAWMA management for this unique opportunity and to my fans, please let’s work together in making Lagos the best city. Now is the Time.”