Lagos Govt. appeals judgement limiting LASTMA’s authority on roads

The Lagos State Government has filed a notice of appeal before the court, challenging judgement that stopped its Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) from towing and imposing fines on motorists that were discovered to have contravened the law without obtaining a valid court order.

In the suit, the state government said that the judgement delivered by a High Court sitting in Ikeja would affect the excess for which LASTMA has established in the state.

Dissatisfied with the judgement after a review, the government noted that it had exercised its constitutional right of appeal by filing a Notice of Appeal before the court, to explain its applications.

The state government made its plans to appeal the judgement delivered by Justice Olalekan Oresanya on Wednesday through a statement released by the Director of Civil Ligation, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Hameed Oyenuga.

It noted that the applicacation instituted after the ruling was delivered was seeking a stay of execution of the judgment pending when the appeal court rule on the suit brought before it last month.

Meanwhile, the state government appealed to vehicle owners not to contravene the law while driving on Lagos roads.

According to the government, the notice of appeal, filed on Sept. 30, contains four grounds against the judgment of Justice Oresanya delivered on Sept. 22.

The judge had held that LASTMA could not impose fines and tow vehicles of suspected traffic offenders without an order of a court of competent jurisdiction.

Also, Oresanya awarded N750,000 damages against Lagos State Government for violating a fundamental right of a lawyer, Lawal Aliyu, whose vehicle was impounded and towed by LASTMA officers without a valid court order.

The Lagos State Government, LASTMA, and the office of the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for justice were listed as respondents in the suit.

Oresanya held that it was unconstitutional for LASTMA to impose fines and tow vehicles of suspected traffic offenders without a valid court order.

Aliyu had challenged the imposition of an N20, 000 fine on him by LASTMA for an alleged traffic offense, and the imposition of an N10,000 towage fine, which he was forced to pay by the traffic management agency.

Oresanya held that public authorities and bodies could not act in a manner inconsistent and incompatible with the fundamental rights of citizens as guaranteed by Nigeria’s constitution.

