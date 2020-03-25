Lagos Govt. apologies over water supply disruption

By NewsDesk

Concerned by the plight of residents over absence of pipe borne water, the Lagos State Water Corporation (LWC), has apologised to Lagosians over current disruption of water supply in the state, saying the development was regrettable and that its team were already working towards restoring supply to homes across the state.

It explained that it understood the role of water in every household and the discomfort its absence could cause, thus necessitating the apology and need to explain situation of things to residents whom shortage in availability of water might have caused much inconveniences, especially during such time when the state was dealing with outbreak of coronavirus.

The Corporation through a statement released to newsmen recently, attributed the water disruption to the gas outage from the Independent Power Plant (IPP) at Akute, area of Ogun State, which is saddled with responsibility of supplying power to the LWC major waterworks.

While seeking the residents understanding and patience, the corporation assured that all hands are on deck to ensure provision of potable water supply to every home in the state, adding that it is poised to augment the state government drive of positioning the state in the forefront in terms of provision of basic amenities to its people.