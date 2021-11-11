Lagos Govt. announces traffic diversion ahead women marathon

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has disclosed that there would be traffic diversion from major highways across the state, saying some roads would be closed to traffic on Saturday from 6am for the Lagos mini marathon, tagged, ‘Lagos Women Run’.

The traffic agency noted that the diversion was to ensure hitch-free exercise and allow motorists go about their journey without unnecessary gridlock across the state metropolis during the marathon.

In a travel advisory contained in a statement on Thursday, the agency listed routes that would be closed to vehicular traffic to include Marina bridge inwards Apongbon, Onikan inwards J.K Randle Avenue (TBS), Muson Centre/Flag House inwards TBS, and WATER BOARD/NITEL/MARINA BRIDGE/IPP.

Others include Inner Marina road inwards NITEL/ State House, Ebute Ero ramp inwards Eko Bridge, Ijora Olopa/ LAWMA HQ inwards Ijora Oloye/ Marine Bridge, Eko Bridge descending to Alaka, Alaka inwards Stadium/ Surulere on the service lane, and Broad street by Elegbata/Ofin, Apongbon.

It listed the alternative routes for motorists to include motorists from Victoria Island and Ikoyi to make use of Carter bridge(Idumota Bridge) to Iddo – Oyingbo, Herbert Macaulay or use Third Mainland bridge through Alfred Rewane – Osborne rd.

“From Ebute Ero to Eko Bridge: take Adeniji-Adele Interchange to Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) to Iddo-Oyingbo-Herbert Macaulay Way to Adekunle to Third Mainland Bridge or Herbert Macaulay Way to Jibowu and connect destination.

“Motorists from Apapa rd that want to connect stadium from Alaka should make use of Iponri estate to connect Bode Thomas rd,while Lagos island bound vehicles from Surulere are free from restriction.

The agency while regretting the possible inconveniences advised motorists to plan their journey as restrictions will take few hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

