Lagos Govt. announces schools resumption date for 2022

The Lagos State Government has announced January 4 as the resumption date for all schools across the state for the next academic year in 2022.

The government stated that all public and private schools below tertiary level in the State are to resume for 2nd Term 2021/2022 academic session on Tuesday, 4th January, 2022.

As announced through a statement released by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, all learners are expected back in school as academic activities start same day.

The Director-General, while wishing all students and teachers happy resumption enjoined all school leaders to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting COVID-19 safety protocols in their schools.

“School leaders should also note that the Mid-Term break for 2nd term is Thursday 17th and Friday 18th of February, 2022 while school closes on Friday 8th April, 2022.”

Seriki-Ayeni further enjoined boarding students to resume on Monday 3rd January, 2022 in preparation for academic activities, adding that the Office of Education Quality Assurance will monitor compliance with the resumption date in the Lagos State Unified Academic Calendar and observe teaching and learning process in schools.

