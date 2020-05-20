Lagos Govt., Ali Baba, other tourism stakeholders’ meet to reset industry

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following the continued spread of coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State Commissioner for Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf will meet stakeholders in the tourism sector to chart a new pathway for the sector to survive COVID-19.

Some of the stakeholders that will be involved in the meeting slated for Wednesday were popular Nigerian Stand-Up comedian and actor, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, a member of the Real Hotelier community, Victor Kayode Olanrewaju, a female entrepreneur and CEO of Sheba Centre, Omolara Adelusi, a Hotel Consultant, Dayo Adesugba and others.

The planned meeting scheduled for Wednesday, the stakeholders’ discussions will be bordering on revamping the sector from its current state of low patronage and disinterestedness.

Akinbile-Yusuf, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the discussion between stakeholders’ would be held virtually in compliance with the directive of the government on physical distancing.

She hinted that while Ali Baba will speak on “Post-covid and the entertainment industry; Panacea for economic growth; Victor Kayode Olanrewaju’s presentation would focus on “Hospitality Businesses and Regulatory Agencies; A Win Win Re order”.

“In the same vein, Omolara Adelusi and Dayo Adesugba will share their experiences on “Events Management Business and Fashionista; Opportunities for state and investors” and “Domestic Tourism; a Post-Covid tool for Quick Economic Recovery in Lagos State” respectively”, the commissioner added.

The various sessions, according to her, promises to be engaging as the speakers would be sharing from their various experiences while also relating same to what obtains presently in the industry globally.

She expressed the belief that the outcome of the webinar session would assist both the government and private sector in coping with the current changes in the Tourism and Entertainment industry, adding that the communiqué that would emanate from the event would form part of the policy direction for the sector going forward.