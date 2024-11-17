Lagos Govt. alerts residents on unfavorable weather conditions, measures

The Lagos State Government through its Safety Commission, has alerted residents over the current unfavorable weather conditions, urging that they adhere to safety measures to prevent experiencing any challenges across the state.

It said that Lagosians should take responsibility and be more safety-conscious of the unfavorable weather as the end of the year approaches.

The Director General of the Commission, Lanre Mojola, gave the alert on Sunday while responding to questions from journalists about safety in our environment and the current weather in the state.

Stressing on safety measures against the excessive heat and dry conditions, Mojola emphasized that the safety of lives must take priority over other needs.

Mojola, who highlighted that the current weather conditions are unfavorable, said: “Once there is life, there is hope for a better tomorrow. We can only hope for the best.”

According to him, the excessive heat due to dry weather can lead to tiredness, high fever, blurred vision, and dehydration, which are uncomfortable and harmful to health.

He warned residents not to compromise their safety. Specifically, he advised against smoking in public places and storing flammable substances or fuel at home, stalls, or shops to prevent fire outbreaks and incidents that could lead to fatalities.

Mojola urged everyone to support the government and be more safety-conscious to ensure that our homes, workplaces, and environment are safe and free from incidents that can endanger lives.

For additional safety tips, he advised the public to visit the Commissions website: www.lasgsafetyreg.com. By following these guidelines, we can all contribute to a safer and healthier community.