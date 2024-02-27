Lagos Govt. alerts motorists on 24hrs third mainland bridge closure

As part of measures to assist motorists plan their movements from across Lagos, the State Government has announced that the third mainland bridge will be placed under 24 hours total closure.

It added the closure will affect both bounds of the carriageways from 12-noon on Wednesday, 28th to 12-noon on Thursday, 29th February, 2024.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who disclosed this yesterday, added that the Federal Government approved the facility closure.

Osiyemi noted that the total closure will allow the contractor handling the bridge repair works execute a major aspect of its assignment.

According to him, Consequently, all road users are advised to use alternative routes already provided during this period as the bridge would not be open to traffic for 24-hours.

While thanking the general public for their patience and cooperation, Osiyemi assured that the Traffic Management Officials will be on ground to manage traffic and minimize inconveniences.