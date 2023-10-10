Lagos Govt. airlifts 310 pilgrims from Jerusalem amid conflict 

No fewer than





The 310 pilgrims were airlifted from the country hours after the Federal Government through the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission suspended all pilgrimages to Israel and Jordan, as a result of the ongoing crisis.

This was announced by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via his official social media handle on Tuesday, following an alarm raised by relatives of the pilgrims after Hamas attacked Isreal territories

Sanwo-Olu said: “I’m happy to announce that we have successfully airlifted and returned all three hundred and ten citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel.

“I want to thank you all for your concern and I must also express my joy to our Ministry of Home Affairs for a job well done.”

The State Government has also towed the line of the Federal Government, suspending ongoing bloody clashes between Israel forces and Palestinians has forced the Lagos State government to suspend further airlifting of Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem.

The Secretary, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB), Florence Gbafe, who announced the suspension of the airlifting, said: “The decision was a result of keen observation of security situations in Israel”. She said the Board and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), will announce a new date for the airlifting of the second batch of intending pilgrims in due course. While noting that the board regrets any inconvenience that the suspension of the airlifting might cause, Gbafe stated that the intending pilgrims would be duly informed of developments about their journey to the Holy Land. “To all in the second batch of pilgrimage to Israel, kindly note that the pilgrimage is now on hold due to the war situation in Israel. Further information will be communicated as and when due please,” She said. The Executive Secretary maintained that the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government will continue to prioritize the safety of all pilgrims to the holy land and will not expose Nigerians to any situation that will put their security at risk. She thanked God for the safety of the first batch of pilgrims from Lagos State who had already concluded their pilgrimage activities on Sunday, 8th October 2023, revealing that the pilgrims are expected to arrive in Nigeria later today, Monday, 9th October 2023. The recent conflict between Israel-Hamas started a few days ago and has continued to record casualties on a daily basis.

