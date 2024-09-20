Lagos Govt. advocates residents’ participation in marine waste removal 

The Lagos State Government, through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has advocated the involvement of residents in cleaning and prevention of indiscriminate waste disposal into the lagoon.

LAWMA said that the involvement of residents, especially those living in coastal and riverine communities, will aid continuous cleaning and prevent disposal across the state

It noted that citizens’ participation will scale up efforts to tackle growing marine waste challenges along the Lagos coastline.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, appealed for citizens’ participation on Friday during the celebration of 2024 World Cleanup Day, with the theme: “Arctic Cities and Marine Litter”.

Gbadegesin noted that LAWMA’s marine arm has intensified coastline cleaning, freeing it from waste to mitigate the environmental and health hazards posed by marine litter along the coastline, but this challenge requires collective responsibility.

He argued that Lagos with a thriving coastal ecosystem, faces the significant challenge of indiscriminate waste disposal into its rivers, canals, and lagoons, leading to the growing accumulation of marine litter, threatening the state’s rich biodiversity and human health.

“We are deeply concerned about the rising level of waste that finds its way into our waterways. Marine pollution is not only a local issue, but also a global challenge, especially for cities along the coast like Lagos. LAWMA is committed to ensuring that we rid our water bodies of the litter that endangers both human and marine life”.

He stated that LAWMA had spearheaded an initiative aimed at combating marine waste, with the agency’s Marine Waste department, playing a pivotal role in clearing waste from Lagos waterways using specialized boats and equipment, with the efforts further supported by community sensitization programs, to educate residents on proper waste disposal and recycling, particularly in coastal areas.

“Our Marine Waste Unit has recorded tremendous success, removing tons of waste from our waterways. But this challenge requires collective responsibility. We urge residents, especially those living in coastal and riverine communities, to be more responsible in waste management. Every piece of litter that ends up in the water poses a serious threat to our environment”, he added.

The LAWMA boss said further that the Authority would embark on motorised advocacy in the coming days, in Lekki and Ajah axis, to sensitise residents on the dangers inherent in dumping waste indiscriminately, especially in water bodies.

“World Cleanup Day is an opportunity for everyone to take direct action. Our waterways are a vital part of Lagos’ identity, and it’s our collective duty to protect them. I urge all residents to join us in cleaning up the city, not just because its world cleanup day but we should make it a habit. It’s not just about today; it’s about instilling long-term habits that prevent waste from reaching our water bodies”, Gbadegesin stressed.