Lagos Govt. adopts new policy against slum rise

The Lagos State Government has adopted a new approach to slum prevention and control through road rehabilitation and stricter enforcement of building regulations across densely populated areas.

As part of this approach, the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) has rehabilitated 36 roads across different parts of the state, targeting a 50 percent annual reduction in slums and squatter settlements.

The agency’s intervention cuts across communities in Ifelodun LCDA, Bariga LCDA, Shomolu LGA, and Surulere LGA, with a focus on improving road infrastructure and drainage systems in underserved neighbourhoods.

Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde, disclosed this on Monday during the Ministerial Press Briefing at the Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

According to him, the rehabilitation covered six roads in Ifelodun, eleven in Bariga, thirteen in Shomolu, and six in Surulere.

In addition to the roadworks, he said LASURA is executing major drainage and water infrastructure projects, including the dredging of the Arobadade Channel in Bariga LCDA and water reticulation in Bariga and Ifelodun.

He explained that the interventions are aimed at improving access, reducing flooding, and enhancing living conditions in low-income urban areas.

The special adviser noted that formerly eroded and waterlogged streets such as Alfa Aminu, Ososa, and Raimi Gbaja have been transformed into clean, motorable roads.

He said the improved infrastructure has eased mobility, increased property value, and restored a sense of dignity to affected communities.

Babatunde also highlighted the state’s efforts to strengthen urban planning laws through the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), which detected 3,663 infractions across the state.

He explained that the violations include unauthorised construction, deviation from approved building plans, structural defects, and failure to follow safety protocols—all of which threaten the safety and integrity of buildings.

According to him, the high number of infractions reflects the deep-rooted non-compliance culture among developers and property owners in the state.

He stressed that the data serves as a warning to property owners to strictly follow building codes and obtain necessary permits, as the government intensifies efforts to ensure a safe and sustainable environment for all residents.