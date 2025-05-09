Lagos Govt. adopts automated revenue collection system against tax evaders

The Lagos State Government has taken a major step toward modernising its public finance systems by adopting an automated revenue collection platform that prevents tax evasion across the state.

This digital initiative aims to enhance transparency, minimise leakages, and streamline fund collection across various sectors.

The new system standardises revenue channels, enabling real-time monitoring, simplified payments, and improved data management.

It also promises a better user experience for residents and businesses seeking permits, paying taxes, or accessing other government services.

By digitising these processes, Lagos hopes to strengthen accountability and accelerate the reconciliation of public funds.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary, Parastatals Monitoring Office, Oluremi Ososanya, during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Ososanya said the adoption of automation signals a shift toward full e-governance and underscores the state’s commitment to modernising public administration.

As Nigeria’s economic capital continues to grow, she noted that such innovations are vital for sustaining development, funding infrastructure projects, and improving service delivery.

She identified the automated system as a strategic response to persistent tax evasion, particularly by individuals reluctant to fulfil their tax obligations.

By creating a seamless, user-friendly platform, she said the government aims to eliminate the inefficiencies of manual systems that often discourage voluntary compliance.

“This automated system is particularly aimed at addressing tax evasion by making compliance easier for members of the public who are typically reluctant to pay taxes,” she stated.

Ososanya also highlighted the role of the Parastatals Revenue Generating Meeting (PARGEM), a strategic platform established to monitor and coordinate the performance of revenue-generating agencies.

PARGEM, she explained, is designed to achieve several key objectives: gathering first-hand data on revenue, measuring agency performance against set targets, evaluating the effectiveness of various strategies, and standardising collection methods.

It also identifies underperforming agencies and supports efforts to boost their operational efficiency.

Beyond operational oversight, Ososanya stated that PARGEM promotes transparency in governance and provides the governor with accurate, data-driven insights for informed decision-making.

“Through both PARGEM and automation, Lagos is laying the foundation for a more accountable, efficient, and inclusive revenue framework,” Ososanya affirmed.